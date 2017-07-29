Chelsea Interest In Portugal International Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made enquiries about young midfielder Renato Sanches, as the Italian manager is well aware of the capabilities of the youngster.



The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer, with a number of clubs showing interest.











And after seeing the youngster perform on the pitch against the Pensioners in a friendly in Singapore on Tuesday, Conte is the latest to express his desire to take the Portuguese to England to play for the champions.



"Conte asked for some information about him after Tuesday's match because he knows he can make the difference in the middle of the pitch", Rummenigge told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





Sanches has found his chances limited at Bayern Munich since arriving from Benfica last May, notching up only 17 Bundesliga appearances for the champions last term.

However, Rummenigge also took time to reveal that Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has been pleased with the performance of the starlet in the match against Chelsea.



"The boy wants to play regularly, but Ancelotti was pleased with his performance against Chelsea."



If the player ultimately moves away from the club though, Rummenigge insists that it will probably be on loan as the Bavarians are still counting on him for the future.

