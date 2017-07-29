Contract Talks Are Over – Hamburg Sporting Director On West Ham and Southampton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt has confirmed West Ham and Southampton linked Nicolai Muller has rejected an offer of a new contract, but has insisted that the club won’t sell him this summer.



The 29-year-old winger’s future has come under the scanner this summer, with a number of clubs in Germany and England trying to snare him away from Hamburg in the transfer window.











Wolfsburg have been open about their interest in Muller and the Premier League duo of West Ham and Southampton are said to be keeping tabs on his situation going into the last month of the window.



Hamburg have been clear about holding on to the German and even offered him a new contract to further secure his future at the club.





However, Todt has revealed that Muller has rejected their offer of a new deal, but the Hamburg sporting director stressed that the club are still not interested in selling him.

The Hamburg deal-maker said via the club’s official Twitter account on Muller's situation: “He told us yesterday afternoon that for the time being he is not going to accept our contract offer.



“The talks are over.



"From our point of view we made him a very good offer and the door for Nicolai is always open.



“However, the situation remains unchanged and there will be no transfer this summer.”



Muller has a deal until the end of next season at Hamburg and could be available on a free transfer next summer if Hamburg fail to convince him to sign a new contract by then.

