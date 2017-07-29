Crystal Palace and Tottenham Linked Midfielder Pops Onto Juventus’ Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, who has been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace this summer, has emerged as a possible target for Juventus.



The Italian champions are in the market for a central midfielder and have been assessing a number of options across leagues in Europe.











Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi, Leon Goretzka and Grzegorz Krychowiak have all been on the shortlist of targets for the Bianconeri this summer and it seems another name has been added to the list.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are also looking at the option of signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carvalho and could make a move for him later in the window.





The Portugal international has been regularly linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon and this summer has not been any different when it comes to speculation over his future.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been reportedly keeping tabs on him and even Crystal Palace are considering making a bid for the midfielder in the transfer window after lodging an enquiry earlier this month.



And it seems Juventus have been added to the shortlist of suitors for the midfielder this summer.



Carvalho has a buy-out clause of €45m in his contract, but Sporting Lisbon are believed to be prepared to accept a lower offer for him.

