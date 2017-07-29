XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/07/2017 - 14:02 BST

Ezgjan Alioski Plays – Leeds United Team vs Oxford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Oxford United
Competition: Friendly
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Oxford United in a friendly fixture at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Whites are settling into life under new head coach Thomas Christiansen and the game against Oxford is their final pre-season friendly as they prepare for their Championship opener against Bolton Wanderers next weekend.




Christiansen's selection could give a clue over the team he may pick against Bolton and a familiar face for Leeds fans will be in the Oxford dugout as Pep Clotet is now the club's manager.

The Leeds boss goes with Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, while at the back Matthew Pennington partners Liam Cooper in the centre of defence. Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi are full-backs. Eunan O'Kane plays in midfield with Kalvin Phillips, while Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe and Ezgjan Alioski support striker Chris Wood up top.

 


Leeds United Team vs Oxford United

Wiedwald, Ayling, Pennington, Cooper, Berardi, O'Kane, Phillips, Hernandez, Roofe, Alioski, Wood

Substitutes: Green, Peacock-Farrell, Denton, Anita, Gomes, Jansson, Bridcutt, Klich, Dallas, Saiz, Sacko, Antonsson, Doukara, Ekuban, Shaughnessy, Vieira

 