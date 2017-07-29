Ezgjan Alioski Plays – Leeds United Team vs Oxford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Oxford United

Competition: Friendly

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Oxford United in a friendly fixture at Elland Road this afternoon.



The Whites are settling into life under new head coach Thomas Christiansen and the game against Oxford is their final pre-season friendly as they prepare for their Championship opener against Bolton Wanderers next weekend.











Christiansen's selection could give a clue over the team he may pick against Bolton and a familiar face for Leeds fans will be in the Oxford dugout as Pep Clotet is now the club's manager.



The Leeds boss goes with Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, while at the back Matthew Pennington partners Liam Cooper in the centre of defence. Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi are full-backs. Eunan O'Kane plays in midfield with Kalvin Phillips, while Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe and Ezgjan Alioski support striker Chris Wood up top.



Leeds United Team vs Oxford United



Wiedwald, Ayling, Pennington, Cooper, Berardi, O'Kane, Phillips, Hernandez, Roofe, Alioski, Wood



Substitutes: Green, Peacock-Farrell, Denton, Anita, Gomes, Jansson, Bridcutt, Klich, Dallas, Saiz, Sacko, Antonsson, Doukara, Ekuban, Shaughnessy, Vieira



