His Performance Levels and Focus Have Dipped – Ian Cathro On Rangers Target Jamie Walker

Hearts boss Ian Cathro has explained leaving Rangers target Jamie Walker out against Dunfermline by revealing in his view the winger's focus and performance levels have dipped.
Rangers have made repeated bids to convince Hearts to sell the 24-year-old this summer, but the Jambos have stood firm and rejected the Gers' offers.
Pedro Caixinha has continued to be linked with wanting Walker at Ibrox and the speculation appears to have affected the winger as Cathro thinks his focus, as well as his performance level, has dropped.
The Hearts boss accepts Walker is in a difficult situation, but believes at present there are other players in the squad who deserve the call for matchday inclusion more than the 24-year-old.
Cathro told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "It's been quite a difficult situation for him, which I think at first, he's managed to deal with well and of course we'll support him.
"I love his talent, I love the way that he plays but I would say just now it's just starting to affect his focus and his performance levels with us a little bit.
"So, naturally, in situations like that there are some players who are more deserving of being with us today and they're more deserving of their starting place in the team.
"Jamie's a Hearts player, an incredibly talented one, one I enjoy working with and he just has to respond correctly and work his way back into the team", Cathro stressed.
"There's just been a drop-off, a little drop off in his performance levels and his focus, which just takes us below the level that he needs to be at – like everyone, like all of his team-mates need to be at in order to be part of our team."
Walker was not even included on the bench for the Scottish League Cup clash against Dunfermline at Tynecastle.
The winger has a further 12 months remaining on his contract with the Jambos and it remains to be seen how he reacts to being omitted by Cathro.