His Performance Levels and Focus Have Dipped – Ian Cathro On Rangers Target Jamie Walker

Hearts boss Ian Cathro has explained leaving Rangers target Jamie Walker out against Dunfermline by revealing in his view the winger's focus and performance levels have dipped.



Rangers have made repeated bids to convince Hearts to sell the 24-year-old this summer, but the Jambos have stood firm and rejected the Gers' offers.











Pedro Caixinha has continued to be linked with wanting Walker at Ibrox and the speculation appears to have affected the winger as Cathro thinks his focus, as well as his performance level, has dropped.



The Hearts boss accepts Walker is in a difficult situation, but believes at present there are other players in the squad who deserve the call for matchday inclusion more than the 24-year-old.





Cathro told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: " It's been quite a difficult situation for him, which I think at first, he's managed to deal with well and of course we'll support him.