I Haven’t Spoken With Jurgen Klopp – Schalke Star Leon Goretzka Weighs In On Liverpool Talk

Schalke talent Leon Goretzka has denied having spoken to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp about a potential move to Anfield.



The highly rated midfielder is now into the last 12 months of his deal at Schalke and has been linked with a switch to Bayern Munich next summer when it runs out.











Italian champions Juventus also want Goretzka, while there has been talk he could move to Liverpool to play under former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp.



But Goretzka has stamped on speculation of a switch to Liverpool, insisting he knows nothing about it and has not spoken to his countryman.





Asked about Liverpool talk, Goretzka was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland: "I have nothing to say.