XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/07/2017 - 13:04 BST

I Haven’t Spoken With Jurgen Klopp – Schalke Star Leon Goretzka Weighs In On Liverpool Talk

 




Schalke talent Leon Goretzka has denied having spoken to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp about a potential move to Anfield. 

The highly rated midfielder is now into the last 12 months of his deal at Schalke and has been linked with a switch to Bayern Munich next summer when it runs out.




Italian champions Juventus also want Goretzka, while there has been talk he could move to Liverpool to play under former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp.

But Goretzka has stamped on speculation of a switch to Liverpool, insisting he knows nothing about it and has not spoken to his countryman.
 


Asked about Liverpool talk, Goretzka was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland: "I have nothing to say.

"I have not read anything and I have not spoken with Klopp!"

The Schalke star also insists he has not yet come to any decision over his future, despite rumours to the contrary.

"I have not made any decision yet", the midfielder said, adding: "and there is still no agreement! I have time!"

Goretzka has also been linked with Premier League side Arsenal and given any indication he is ready to leave Schalke this summer, a transfer scramble for his signature would be expected to break out.

The midfielder made 41 appearances for Schalke last term, scoring eight goals.
 