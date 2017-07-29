I Haven’t Spoken With Jurgen Klopp – Schalke Star Leon Goretzka Weighs In On Liverpool Talk

Schalke talent Leon Goretzka has denied having spoken to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp about a potential move to Anfield.
The highly rated midfielder is now into the last 12 months of his deal at Schalke and has been linked with a switch to Bayern Munich next summer when it runs out.
Italian champions Juventus also want Goretzka, while there has been talk he could move to Liverpool to play under former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp.
But Goretzka has stamped on speculation of a switch to Liverpool, insisting he knows nothing about it and has not spoken to his countryman.
Asked about Liverpool talk, Goretzka was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland: "I have nothing to say.
"I have not read anything and I have not spoken with Klopp!"
The Schalke star also insists he has not yet come to any decision over his future, despite rumours to the contrary.
"I have not made any decision yet", the midfielder said, adding: "and there is still no agreement! I have time!"
Goretzka has also been linked with Premier League side Arsenal and given any indication he is ready to leave Schalke this summer, a transfer scramble for his signature would be expected to break out.
The midfielder made 41 appearances for Schalke last term, scoring eight goals.