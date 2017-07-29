Inter Coach Not Concerned About Antonio Conte Being Club’s First Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Luciano Spalletti has insisted that it doesn’t matter to him if Inter Milan wanted Antonio Conte before appointing him this summer.



The former Roma boss joined Inter this summer as part of the Nerazzurri’s plans to take the club forward, but there was widespread speculation that Conte was their first choice.











Inter contacted Conte and tried to convince him to leave Chelsea after he won the Premier League title last season, but despite all the rumours, the former Juventus man decided to continue at Stamford Bridge.



Spalletti’s Inter will take on Conte’s Chelsea in a pre-season friendly today in China and the former Roma boss is not bothered about the rumours that he was only his club’s second choice.





The experienced Italian coach stressed that it doesn’t matter to him which coaches Inter contacted before appointing him.

When asked about Inter wanting Conte before signing him, Spalletti told Gazzetta dello Sport: “Everything else matters very little now.



“I have been chosen for this position, but if they wanted more names and other coaches were contacted, it is of zero interest to me.”



Conte signed an improved contract with Chelsea earlier this month after weeks of speculation that he was not happy with their slow movement in the transfer market this summer.

