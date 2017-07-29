Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri Coy On Arsenal Target Juan Cuadrado

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has remained coy on whether Arsenal and AC Milan target Juan Cuadrado could be on his way out of the club.



With Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi brought into the squad this summer, Cuadrado has increasingly been linked with leaving the Italian champions.











It was claimed earlier this week that Arsenal have now been quoted a price for Cuadrado as Arsene Wenger seeks to add wing-backs to his squad.



But Allegri has offered no clues as to the Colombian's situation at Juventus.





Asked about Cuadrado at a press conference in Boston, the Juventus coach replied: "Cuadrado is a very important player, with quality.