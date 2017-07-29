Leaving Rangers For St Johnstone Loan Was Easy Decision – Michael O’Halloran

Follow @insidefutbol





Michael O'Halloran says leaving Rangers to join St Johnstone on loan was an easy call to make.



The winger has joined former club St Johnstone on a loan deal running until the start of January after falling out of favour with Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha.











O'Halloran turned on the style in his last spell with the Saints, producing the performances which convinced former Rangers manager Mark Warburton to take him to Ibrox in the 2016 winter transfer window.



And for the 26-year-old, rejoining the Saints was not a difficult decison as he has good memories of his prior time at the club.





" I've done well here before and had some good times so for me it was an easy decision to come back", he told St Johnstone's official site.