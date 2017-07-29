XRegister
06 October 2016

29/07/2017 - 14:16 BST

Leaving Rangers For St Johnstone Loan Was Easy Decision – Michael O’Halloran

 




Michael O'Halloran says leaving Rangers to join St Johnstone on loan was an easy call to make. 

The winger has joined former club St Johnstone on a loan deal running until the start of January after falling out of favour with Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha.




O'Halloran turned on the style in his last spell with the Saints, producing the performances which convinced former Rangers manager Mark Warburton to take him to Ibrox in the 2016 winter transfer window.

And for the 26-year-old, rejoining the Saints was not a difficult decison as he has good memories of his prior time at the club.
 


"I've done well here before and had some good times so for me it was an easy decision to come back", he told St Johnstone's official site.

"There's a few new boys that I'll get to know and of course a lot of familiar faces."

Now O'Halloran is ready to make sure he is putting in the hard yards for next weekend when St Johnstone face Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener.

"I'm looking forward to chipping in and helping the team, you want to be playing.

"I'll work hard and make sure I'm ready for next week."

It remains to be seen whether O'Halloran still has any future back at Rangers when his loan spell at St Johnstone runs its course.
 