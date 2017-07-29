Leeds United Looking At £6m Fee For La Liga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have held talks with Valencia over signing former Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo, it has been claimed.



The Whites have been busy in the transfer market this summer, with new sporting director Victor Orta leading the charge.











Leeds have not closed their chequebook yet though and are believed to want to make three further additions, with the focus being on defence and attack.



Negredo, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough from La Liga club Valencia, has now entered the mix.





According to Peak FM journalist Joe Rawson, Leeds have held talks with Valencia to try to assess a potential move to take Negredo to Elland Road .