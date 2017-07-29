Leeds United Target’s Agents Claimed To Be Shopping For Pay Rise For Client

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City are not looking to sell centre-back Aden Flint, with it being claimed the defender's agents are looking to move their client on for a big pay rise, amid links with Leeds United, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough.



Tall central defender Flint is increasingly being linked with the exit door at Ashton Gate, despite Robins boss Lee Johnson saying no offers have come in.











Leeds have been strongly linked with wanting Flint at Elland Road, while Middlesbrough have been mooted as preparing a deal which would see goalkeeper Connor Ripley go the other way.



And on Saturday, Birmingham were claimed to have seen off interest from elsewhere to close in on Flint's signing.





According to former Bristol Post journalist Andy Stockhausen, while Bristol City are not looking to sell Flint, the defender's representatives feel they can secure a big pay rise for their client .