Mauricio Pochettino Reassures Tottenham Fans On Lack of Transfer Activity

Mauricio Pochettino has reassured Tottenham Hotspur fans that the club will make signings this summer when the time is right.



With Spurs' rivals for a top four spot in the Premier League having been active in strengthening their squad, some fans have been concerned at the lack of movement at Tottenham.











Spurs have been weakened, losing full-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City.



But Pochettino insists there is no cause for concern as Tottenham know what they want to do when it comes to adding players to their squad and are waiting for the right moment to pounce on their targets.





" Our moment will arrive. We are calm because our squad is competitive. We have a plan. We have a very clear idea of what we want", Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.