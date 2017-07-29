Mauricio Pochettino Weighs In Amid Eric Dier’s Manchester United Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to part with Eric Dier, Mauricio Pochettino says, despite the defender-cum-midfielder being linked with Manchester United.



Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is looking to bring in a defensive midfield player this summer and Manchester United are claimed to want Dier at Old Trafford.











Pochettino though maintains the England international is a key man for Spurs and says his side are aiming to keep him.



"Today Dier is our player", Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.





" We are not trying to sell him. He is an important player for us", the Spurs boss added.