Mauricio Pochettino Weighs In Amid Eric Dier’s Manchester United Speculation

Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to part with Eric Dier, Mauricio Pochettino says, despite the defender-cum-midfielder being linked with Manchester United.
Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is looking to bring in a defensive midfield player this summer and Manchester United are claimed to want Dier at Old Trafford.
Pochettino though maintains the England international is a key man for Spurs and says his side are aiming to keep him.
"Today Dier is our player", Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"We are not trying to sell him. He is an important player for us", the Spurs boss added.
Tottenham snapped Dier up from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and he has established himself as a key man at the north London club during his three-year spell.
Dier made a total of 48 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham last term as Pochettino's men again put in a Premier League title tilt.
He is locked down on a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2021.