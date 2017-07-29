XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/07/2017 - 15:02 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Weighs In Amid Eric Dier’s Manchester United Speculation

 




Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to part with Eric Dier, Mauricio Pochettino says, despite the defender-cum-midfielder being linked with Manchester United. 

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is looking to bring in a defensive midfield player this summer and Manchester United are claimed to want Dier at Old Trafford.




Pochettino though maintains the England international is a key man for Spurs and says his side are aiming to keep him.

"Today Dier is our player", Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.
 


"We are not trying to sell him. He is an important player for us", the Spurs boss added.

Tottenham snapped Dier up from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and he has established himself as a key man at the north London club during his three-year spell.

Dier made a total of 48 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham last term as Pochettino's men again put in a Premier League title tilt.

He is locked down on a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2021.
 