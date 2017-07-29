Out-of-favour Rangers Star Exits On Loan Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Michael O'Halloran has departed Rangers for former club St Johnstone on a loan deal.



The winger has struggled to find favour under Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha and the Portuguese has now opted to ship the 26-year-old out of Ibrox.











O'Halloran has penned a loan deal with St Johnstone which will run until 1st January and sees him back at his former stomping ground.



The wide-man was left out of Rangers' first team squad in April for what was dubbed an internal affair and has now found favour this summer.





Rangers signed O'Halloran from St Johnstone in February 2016, with then Gers boss Mark Warburton taking him to Ibrox.