Paris Saint-Germain Agreement For Tottenham Hotspur Target Confirmed

Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has revealed that the club already have a deal in place with Paris Saint-German to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Juan Foyth.



The 19-year-old defender’s future has been subject to much speculation this summer due to interest from some of the top clubs in Europe for his signature.











Tottenham and PSG have gone toe-to-toe to attract the young defender to their respective clubs and there was also talk of Foyth preferring a move to England this summer.



However, it emerged earlier this week that Foyth is expected to join PSG as the Parisians were close to reaching an agreement for his signature with Argentine outfit Estudiantes.





And club chairman Veron, a former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder, confirmed that indeed they have reached an agreement to sell Foyth to PSG this summer.

However, he added the player is yet to agree terms with the Ligue 1 giants.



Speaking to Radio Continental, the former midfielder said when asked about Foyth: “We already have an agreement between PSG and Estudiantes for Juan Foyth.



“But his representative is yet to find an agreement [with PSG].”



Tottenham have been quiet on the transfer front this summer and are now set to lose out on one of their top targets to PSG.

