Paris Saint-Germain Include Tottenham Target As Makeweight In Offer For Inter Midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain have made a move to sign Inter midfielder Joao Mario and are including Tottenham Hotspur target Serge Aurier in the offer as a makeweight.



Aurier is desperate to quit PSG this summer, but firm offers for the flying full-back have been lacking.











As clubs look to other options and assess their needs, only Inter and Tottenham remain as suitors, but neither are in a hurry to approach PSG about a deal as they are aware the French club may need to drop their price nearer the end of the window to offload an unhappy player.



Now PSG are taking the lead and according to Yahoo! France, have included Aurier in a proposal for Mario.





It is claimed that the French giants have offered €30m in cash plus Aurier for Inter's Portuguese midfielder Mario.