06 October 2016

29/07/2017 - 21:06 BST

PHOTO: Everton Loanee Expresses Delight At Leeds United Elland Road Bow

 




Leeds United new boy Matthew Pennington says he enjoyed his first run-out at Elland Road. 

Centre-back Pennington was named in the starting eleven for Saturday's friendly clash with Oxford United and completed all 90 minutes as Leeds won 2-0 thanks to goals from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas.




Head coach Thomas Christiansen left both Pennington and his defensive partner Liam Cooper on for the whole 90 minutes as he looks for the pair to build an understanding before next weekend's Championship opener against Bolton Wanderers.

And Pennington is delighted with how his Elland Road bow went.
 


He posted a photograph of himself celebrating Leeds' second goal and wrote: "Enjoyed my first home game at Elland Road – good result and a clean sheet!

"Looking forward to next weekend now."

With Pontus Jansson suspended for the trip to Bolton, Pennington is set to partner Cooper in the heart of defence against the Trotters.

Pennington is due to spend the season on loan at the Whites, having linked up with the Championship club on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Everton.
 