PHOTO: Everton Loanee Expresses Delight At Leeds United Elland Road Bow

Leeds United new boy Matthew Pennington says he enjoyed his first run-out at Elland Road.



Centre-back Pennington was named in the starting eleven for Saturday's friendly clash with Oxford United and completed all 90 minutes as Leeds won 2-0 thanks to goals from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas.











Head coach Thomas Christiansen left both Pennington and his defensive partner Liam Cooper on for the whole 90 minutes as he looks for the pair to build an understanding before next weekend's Championship opener against Bolton Wanderers.



And Pennington is delighted with how his Elland Road bow went.



Enjoyed my first home game at Elland road – good result and a clean sheet! Looking forward to next weekend now #MOT pic.twitter.com/OCsdYhDy7j — Matthew Pennington (@mpennington94) July 29, 2017



He posted a photograph of himself celebrating Leeds' second goal and wrote: "Enjoyed my first home game at Elland Road – good result and a clean sheet!