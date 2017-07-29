PHOTO: Mateusz Klich In Message To Leeds United Fans Following Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Mateusz Klich is happy to have played in front of the Whites fans at Elland Road, after a 2-0 friendly win over Oxford United.



Klich was unable to play on Leeds' recent pre-season trip to Austria due to injury and Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen was not keen to risk his summer signing.











But the midfielder was able to play against Oxford in front of the Leeds fans at Elland Road and replaced Eunan O'Kane in the 78th minute for a taste of home life as a Whites player.



Klich was delighted with the experience and took to Instagram to post a photo of him celebrating Leeds' second goal with scorer Stuart Dallas.



First minutes at #EllandRoad and win ⚽️💪 Nice to meet you all #LeedsUnited fans. 😁 A post shared by Mateusz Klich (@cli5hy) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:45am PDT



And he wrote: "First minutes at Elland Road and win.