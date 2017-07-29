PHOTO: Proud To Wear Tony Yeboah’s Shirt, Says Leeds United New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Samu Saiz says he is honoured to be playing in the number 21, just as Whites legend Tony Yeboah did.



Saiz was snapped up by Leeds earlier this summer from Spanish second tier side Huesca, with the Yorkshire giants beating off competition from La Liga for the attacker's signature.











He was in action at Elland Road on Saturday, sporting the number 21 shirt, as Leeds saw off Oxford United 2-0 in a friendly win with goals from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas.



And Saiz was quick to take to social media to express his delight, stressing he now cannot wait for the new season to start.



First match at Elland Road! Can't wait for the season to start💪🏻Feeling proud of wearing @LUFC 's number 21 like Tony Yeboah #Legend 🙌🏼⚪🔵🔶⚽ pic.twitter.com/mL9HC2iszC — Samuel Sáiz Alonso (@Samusaiz) July 29, 2017



He posted a photograph of himself in action and wrote: "First match at Elland Road!