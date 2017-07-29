XRegister
29/07/2017 - 19:18 BST

PHOTO: Proud To Wear Tony Yeboah’s Shirt, Says Leeds United New Boy

 




Leeds United new boy Samu Saiz says he is honoured to be playing in the number 21, just as Whites legend Tony Yeboah did. 

Saiz was snapped up by Leeds earlier this summer from Spanish second tier side Huesca, with the Yorkshire giants beating off competition from La Liga for the attacker's signature.




He was in action at Elland Road on Saturday, sporting the number 21 shirt, as Leeds saw off Oxford United 2-0 in a friendly win with goals from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas.

And Saiz was quick to take to social media to express his delight, stressing he now cannot wait for the new season to start.
 


He posted a photograph of himself in action and wrote: "First match at Elland Road!

"Can't wait for the season to start.

"Feeling proud of wearing Leeds United's number 21 like Tony Yeboah."

Saiz, who will wear number 21 this season, has arrived at Elland Road with sky high expectations, as Leeds fans hope he is the man to keep striker Chris Wood supplied with goalscoring chances.

Leeds start their Championship campaign with a trip to newly promoted Bolton Wanderers next weekend.
 