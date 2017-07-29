Serie B Side In Talks For Leeds United Linked Serie A Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Bari are in talks with Cagliari to sign Poland international defender Bartosz Salamon, who has also been linked with Leeds United this summer.



Salaman is expected to move on from Cagliari in the current transfer window and has already drawn interest from two Swiss Super League clubs in the shape of Lugano and Sion.











Leeds have also been linked with the Pole, with the Whites looking to add another centre-back to their squad.



But the trio of clubs appear well behind Bari in the race.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, Bari are now holding talks with Cagliari as they attempt to snap up Salamon .