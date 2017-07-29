XRegister
06 October 2016

29/07/2017 - 15:59 BST

Serie B Side In Talks For Leeds United Linked Serie A Centre-Back

 




Bari are in talks with Cagliari to sign Poland international defender Bartosz Salamon, who has also been linked with Leeds United this summer. 

Salaman is expected to move on from Cagliari in the current transfer window and has already drawn interest from two Swiss Super League clubs in the shape of Lugano and Sion.




Leeds have also been linked with the Pole, with the Whites looking to add another centre-back to their squad.

But the trio of clubs appear well behind Bari in the race.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, Bari are now holding talks with Cagliari as they attempt to snap up Salamon.

It is claimed that negotiations between the two clubs are going well in a sign that Salamon may be playing his football on the Italian south coast in the new season.

Bari finished in mid-table in Serie B last term and are hoping to put together a promotion tilt.

Cagliari signed Salamon in 2014 for €1m from Sampdoria.
 