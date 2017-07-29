Sheffield Wednesday Star Expecting Different Rangers Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday winger George Boyd has predicted a change of style from Rangers when the two teams face each other in a friendly on Sunday.



For the 31-year-old it will be the third July in a row when he will be facing the side from Scotland, and the veteran winger insists that he is looking forward to it.











Having faced the Gers as a Burnley player the last two times though, Boyd now anticipates a different kind of experience while playing for his new side, who snapped him up from Burnley this July.



As far as Rangers are concerned, Boyd expects different kind of style from the team as they are being managed by a new manager in the form of Pedro Caixinha this year.





He also feels the fact that the Premiership side have signed so many new players this summer will mean that there will be a different kind of game than Rangers were used to playing under the stewardship of Mark Warburton.

“With Warburton it was a different style to perhaps the style they play now, under him they would play a lot of football from the back", Boyd told his club's official website.



“I have seen there has been a lot of player recruitment at Rangers and obviously the manager wants to get his own players and ideas in which is fair enough.



“I saw at Barrie McKay had gone to Nottingham Forrest so there has clearly been a lot of change and it will be a transitional period for the team.



“I don’t know any of the Rangers boys currently, I was with Matt Gilks at Burnley and he did well when I saw him play last season in the cup semi-final.”

