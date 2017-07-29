Then We’ll Bid €300m For Naby Keita – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Amused By Transfer Pursuit

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has joked that Liverpool might make a €300m bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.



The Guinea star is one of Klopp's top targets for the summer transfer window, but Liverpool have encountered a club unwilling to do business in the shape of RB Leipzig.











It has been claimed Liverpool have now given up the chase for the midfielder as RB Leipzig show no sign of being willing to sell at any price.



And Klopp, whose Liverpool side beat Hertha Berlin 3-0 in a friendly in the German capital on Saturday afternoon, joked about the saga post match.





"Then we'll make a €300m offer for Keita!" the Liverpool boss was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland.