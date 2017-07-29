There’s Lots of Talking But Only Juventus Have Bid Says Source Close To Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





A source close to Lazio forward Keita Balde has admitted there are many clubs making their interest in the Senegalese known, but only Juventus have so far to make an offer.



Keita has now entered the final 12 months of his contract with Lazio and despite the Serie A side looking to convince him to pen an extension, he has so far refused.











Chelsea, Monaco, Liverpool and Inter have all been linked with Keita, but it is Juventus who are making all the running to secure the forward's signature.



A source amongst Keita's entourage has confirmed an offer from Juventus, as well as admitting there is much talk of his client amongst many clubs; Monaco though have been downplayed as a destination.





"Monaco were more active a year ago", the source told French sports daily L'Equipe .