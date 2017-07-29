This Is Why Signing Top Players This Summer Is Difficult – Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger thinks inflation in the transfer market is making it difficult to bring in players this summer, as he targets top level talent.
The Gunners made two early signings in the transfer window by drafting in left-back Sead Kolasinac and striker Alexandre Lacazette, but fans want the Frenchman to do more as Arsenal prepare for a season without Champions League football.
But Wenger thinks prices for even average players are being pushed through the roof and the Gunners boss says that makes signing the quality of player Arsenal want tough.
Arsenal remain in the hunt for new signings however, Wenger insists, while he stressed he is happy with his club's business so far.
"The difficulty is to bring top-level players in because you pay a huge amount of money for very normal players at the moment", the Frenchman told Arsenal Player.
"As well, all the big clubs are chasing the same players and that provokes huge inflation.
"Maybe this will be the first time we [football clubs] pay over £200m, maybe over £300m with Neymar and around £200m with [Kylian] Mbappe.
"So there is a huge inflation.
"But we are active, we are working hard and I think we have done well with Kolasinac, we have done well with Lacazette and we are continuing to work", Wenger added.
Arsenal are at present trying to do a deal with Monaco for winger Thomas Lemar, but the Ligue 1 champions do not want to sell and have so far rejected the offers made to them by the Gunners.