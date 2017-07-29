This Is Why Signing Top Players This Summer Is Difficult – Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger thinks inflation in the transfer market is making it difficult to bring in players this summer, as he targets top level talent.



The Gunners made two early signings in the transfer window by drafting in left-back Sead Kolasinac and striker Alexandre Lacazette, but fans want the Frenchman to do more as Arsenal prepare for a season without Champions League football.











But Wenger thinks prices for even average players are being pushed through the roof and the Gunners boss says that makes signing the quality of player Arsenal want tough.



Arsenal remain in the hunt for new signings however, Wenger insists, while he stressed he is happy with his club's business so far.





" The difficulty is to bring top-level players in because you pay a huge amount of money for very normal players at the moment", the Frenchman told Arsenal Player.