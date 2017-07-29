Tottenham Hotspur Star Confirms No Progress On New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has revealed there has been no progress made on a new contract to keep him at the club.



The Belgium international centre-back has been linked with a move away from the north London outfit and his current contract contains a release clause set at £25m, which would apply in the event his contract has an extra year extension triggered in 2019.











Tottenham have been claimed to want to tie Alderweireld down on a new contract in order to remove the clause, but the defender says there has been no progress on a new deal.



Asked on Sky Sports News HQ for a contract update, the defender said: "No news that I know of so nothing…zero."





Alderweireld was a key man at the back for Tottenham last term and formed an effective partnership with countryman Jan Vertonghen.