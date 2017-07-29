XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/07/2017 - 17:56 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star Confirms No Progress On New Contract

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has revealed there has been no progress made on a new contract to keep him at the club. 

The Belgium international centre-back has been linked with a move away from the north London outfit and his current contract contains a release clause set at £25m, which would apply in the event his contract has an extra year extension triggered in 2019.




Tottenham have been claimed to want to tie Alderweireld down on a new contract in order to remove the clause, but the defender says there has been no progress on a new deal.

Asked on Sky Sports News HQ for a contract update, the defender said: "No news that I know of so nothing…zero."
 


Alderweireld was a key man at the back for Tottenham last term and formed an effective partnership with countryman Jan Vertonghen.

It had been thought Spurs would be keen to lock him down, but the north London club appear to be focusing on other matters at present.

As such, despite his fine performances, Alderweireld is still on the same terms as when he signed for Tottenham in 2015 from Atletico Madrid.
 