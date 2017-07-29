XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/07/2017 - 17:45 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Still Option For PSG Star But Manchester United Out of Race

 




Tottenham Hotspur and Inter appear to be the two clubs left standing in the race for Serge Aurier, who wants to quit Paris Saint-Germain. 

The full-back wants to move on this summer, but potential destinations have been disappearing fast.




Juventus, who had been keen, have hit their limit of non-EU players, while Manchester City have no need for another full-back after signing Kyle Walker and Danilo.

Barcelona are out of the race, while Manchester United, who had been tipped as keen on Aurier, are now not looking for another full-back.
 


According to French daily Le Parisien, Inter and Tottenham remain interested in Aurier, but neither have yet to firm up their interest with a bid.

Clubs keen on Aurier have no reason to rush though.

With Aurier desperate to leave the Parc des Princes and PSG willing to sell, there is an expectation that the French giants will have to drop their current €25m asking price for the Ivorian.
 