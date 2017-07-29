West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Aiming To Make Marko Arnautovic Even Better

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Slaven Bilic believes that new signing Marko Arnautovic can become even better and explained the Hammers will look to push him on to the next level.



The Austrian became the club's latest big-money signing after moving from Stoke City for a fee in the region of £24m, putting pen-to-paper to a five-year contract.











Describing his valuable player, the West Ham manager said that the 28-year-old has a lot of versatility and can be employed in different kinds of role behind the striker.



However, Bilic also took time to speak about the need for former Werder Bremen man to add more aspects to his game and work hard in training so that he can put a few finishing touches to his game this term for the Hammers.





“Marko is a player who can play all those three positions behind the striker, or he can play as a second striker as well”, Bilic told his club's official website.

“Most of the time for Stoke, he played on the left so he is kind of a striker on the wing.



“He’s very strong, he’s versatile, he can cut inside and play some balls and he likes to beat players one against one.



"He likes to be in the box and he needs to be in the box more, to be fair, because it is difficult for the full-backs to mark him when the cross comes.



“He also has good stamina so he can track back and he’s got really good skill, so he is good in link-up play, so he’s a complete player.



"We’re going to try to get him to push his limits because he can be better also.



“Now it’s our job and his job to be focused long-term to get his game to another level, because the potential is definitely there.”



West Ham will be hopeful of seeing Arnautovic improve his efficiency in front of goal after finishing with only six goals in the league last term for the Potters.

