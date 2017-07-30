Aitor Karanka Picks Out Leeds United’s Best Buy of Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has tipped Ezgjan Alioski as Leeds United's best buy of the summer, during a preview of every side in the Championship in the Sun.



The Whites saw off interest from clubs in the Swiss Super League, Serie A and the Bundesliga to pull off a coup and land Alioski from Lugano.











Alioski was in fine form for Lugano last season and Leeds worked hard to get a deal for the attacker over the line, delighting Whites fans.



Karanka has backed the high expectations in Alioski, picking him out as someone who can make an impact in the Championship, while also noting the importance of striker Chris Wood.





The former Middlesbrough manager wrote: " Alioski is a winger who I like and I think will have an impact in the league, while if Chris Wood can keep up his level from last year he will be key."