Argentine Top Flight Club Offered Leeds United Linked Striker

Argentine top tier club San Lorenzo de Almagro have confirmed they were offered the chance to sign Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo, who has also been linked with Leeds United.



Negredo spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Premier League, but could not help Boro avoid relegation and has headed back to his parent club.











But it appears Los Che are keen to offload a player who will turn 32 years old next month and Negredo has even been offered to San Lorenzo.



The Argentine club's sporting director Bernardo Romeo has confirmed Negredo, along with Pierre Webo, had been offered to his side.





Romero, who operated as a striker as a player and notably played for Bundesliga side Hamburg, said on La Cicloneta: "It is true about Negredo. We were also offered Pierre Webo.