06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2017 - 13:58 BST

Argentine Top Flight Club Offered Leeds United Linked Striker

 




Argentine top tier club San Lorenzo de Almagro have confirmed they were offered the chance to sign Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo, who has also been linked with Leeds United. 

Negredo spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Premier League, but could not help Boro avoid relegation and has headed back to his parent club.




But it appears Los Che are keen to offload a player who will turn 32 years old next month and Negredo has even been offered to San Lorenzo.

The Argentine club's sporting director Bernardo Romeo has confirmed Negredo, along with Pierre Webo, had been offered to his side.
 


Romero, who operated as a striker as a player and notably played for Bundesliga side Hamburg, said on La Cicloneta: "It is true about Negredo. We were also offered Pierre Webo.

"They offer you a million players, but as of now we do not have a player that stands out."

Negredo, who is of interest to Turkish giants Besiktas, is claimed to be ready to take his time before deciding on his next destination.

The striker is aware he does not fit into the plans of Valencia coach Marcelino, but will not jump ship to a team he is not convinced about.
 