Bad News For Leeds United In Alvaro Negredo Hunt As Besiktas Look At Roberto Soldado

Besiktas are moving for Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado as an alternative to Valencia hitman Alvaro Negredo, who has not given the 'OK' to a move to Turkey and has a preference which is bad news for his other suitors Leeds United.



The Black Eagles have made Negredo their transfer priority, but are making plans in the event he does not agree to the move and are lining up Soldado.











Besiktas have reportedly offered Villarreal around the €2.5m mark for Soldado, with a two-year deal for the player worth €1.5m per year.



The Turkish Super Lig club are waiting to hear if Soldado will accept, which could bring an end to their interest in Negredo, unless the Valencia striker provides a quick and positive reply.





According to Spanish daily AS, Negredo's priority is a return to England, where he spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough .