06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2017 - 16:47 BST

Eric Dier Taking “Most Important Thing” From Spurs’ Loss To Manchester City

 




Eric Dier thinks Tottenham Hotspur can console themselves with the fact their work rate is currently high, despite a 3-0 friendly loss against Manchester City in Nashville. 

Pep Guardiola's men had too much for Spurs and goals from John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Brahim Diaz condemned the north London side to defeat in their final game in the International Champions Cup.




Tottenham have just one friendly left, against Juventus, before the season is due to start and Dier knows there is still much for his side to improve.

However, the midfielder is taking the positive of a high work rate for his team from the game, meaning the performances just need to be pulled together.
 


"Obviously we’d like to win every game but sometimes you can’t and I think the most important thing is that the work rate’s high and we try to add some good performances", Dier told his club's official site.

"Obviously you’d like to win every game because winning becomes a habit and we want to have that habit so obviously from that point of view it’s disappointing.

"We’ve worked hard, but we know we’ve still got a lot to improve on and we’ve got two weeks to do that", he added.

Spurs host last season's Champions League finalists, Juventus, at Wembley next Saturday as they aim to peak in time for the start of the new Premier League season.

Tottenham's league campaign opens on 13th August away at Newcastle United.
 