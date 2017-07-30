Eric Dier Taking “Most Important Thing” From Spurs’ Loss To Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Eric Dier thinks Tottenham Hotspur can console themselves with the fact their work rate is currently high, despite a 3-0 friendly loss against Manchester City in Nashville.



Pep Guardiola's men had too much for Spurs and goals from John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Brahim Diaz condemned the north London side to defeat in their final game in the International Champions Cup.











Tottenham have just one friendly left, against Juventus, before the season is due to start and Dier knows there is still much for his side to improve.



However, the midfielder is taking the positive of a high work rate for his team from the game, meaning the performances just need to be pulled together.





" Obviously we’d like to win every game but sometimes you can’t and I think the most important thing is that the work rate’s high and we try to add some good performances", Dier told his club's official site.