06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2017 - 17:00 BST

I’d Been Linked With Chelsea For Years – Blues New Boy Relishing Premier League Football

 




Chelsea new boy Antonio Rudiger is relishing the prospect of playing Premier League football with the Blues and noted he was linked with the Stamford Bridge outfit for several years before making the move. 

The Blues raided Roma earlier this summer to snap up Rudiger and strengthen Antonio Conte's defensive options.




He got his first minutes as a Chelsea player under his belt on Saturday when he was brought off the bench in a friendly clash in Singapore against Inter.

As such, Rudiger is yet to sample playing against another English side, something he will do on a regular basis in the Premier League.
 


The defender is looking forward to Premier League football and is happy it is set to finally happen after an extended period during which he was linked with Chelsea.

"I wanted to play in the Premier League and it is now years that my name was linked to Chelsea", the centre-back told the Blues' official site.

"Now I am here and I am very happy.

"I want to thank all of the people who made this come true", Rudiger added.

Next up for Chelsea is the Community Shield clash against Arsenal on 6th August, while the following weekend sees the club's Premier League campaign start as Burnley visit Stamford Bridge.
 