06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2017 - 14:19 BST

Josh Windass Starts – Rangers Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sheffield Wednesday vs Rangers
Competition: Friendly
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes for their final pre-season friendly, against English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Gers are building up to their Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell at Fir Park next Sunday and will want to put in a good display against the Owls.




Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha picks Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while Bruno Alves and Fabio Cardoso link up in the centre of defence. He names Lee Hodson and Lee Wallace as full-backs, while Ryan Jack and Graham Dorrans both play in midfield. Daniel Candeias and Josh Windass will be looking to support Kenny Miller and Eduardo Herrera.

Elsewhere, Caixinha can call for young striker Alfredo Morelos off the bench if needed, while Dalcio will also be looking for an opportunity to make an impact at Hillsborough.

 


Rangers Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Foderingham, Hodson, Alves, Cardoso, Wallace, Jack, Dorrans, Candeias, Windass, Miller, Herrera

Substitutes: Alnwick, Bates, Wilson, Waghorn, Kranjcar, Holt, Dalcio, Pena, Morelos

 