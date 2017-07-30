Jurgen Klopp Stresses Need For Liverpool New Boy To Improve

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is clear that Reds new boy Andrew Robertson needs to improve, but insists he is happy to have the left-back at the club.
The Merseyside giants recently raided Hull City to snap up Robertson, handing Klopp a specialist left-back as an alternative to James Milner and Alberto Moreno.
Robertson was brought on for 45 minutes of action on Saturday as Liverpool beat Hertha Berlin 3-0 in a friendly in the German capital.
Klopp was pleased with what he saw from the defender, but admits there are areas he will need to improve in, noting his defensive work.
"I think you could see exactly what he's good in and where he has to improve in 45 minutes", Klopp said via his club's official site when asked about Robertson.
"Speed, football-wise, he's flexible and good [with] crosses, that's really important.
"We are a dominant football team, or want to be a dominant football team, so we need players who can make the difference on the wing.
"He's good in defence but in one or two situations [he wasn’t] but it's always like this. We left him alone, like we left Alberto Moreno alone in the first half, and then Hertha are too strong, they have too many options inside, outside, through the legs, whatever.
"He needs to improve but he's a really good boy with a lot of perspective. I'm happy to have him around", the Liverpool boss added.
Robertson will now be looking for more game time over pre-season as he settles in at Liverpool and he may not have to wait too long with the Reds in AUDI Cup action this coming week.
Liverpool face Bayern Munich on Tuesday, followed by a game against either Atletico Madrid or Napoli on Wednesday.