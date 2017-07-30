Jurgen Klopp Stresses Need For Liverpool New Boy To Improve

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is clear that Reds new boy Andrew Robertson needs to improve, but insists he is happy to have the left-back at the club.



The Merseyside giants recently raided Hull City to snap up Robertson, handing Klopp a specialist left-back as an alternative to James Milner and Alberto Moreno.











Robertson was brought on for 45 minutes of action on Saturday as Liverpool beat Hertha Berlin 3-0 in a friendly in the German capital.



Klopp was pleased with what he saw from the defender, but admits there are areas he will need to improve in, noting his defensive work.





" I think you could see exactly what he's good in and where he has to improve in 45 minutes", Klopp said via his club's official site when asked about Robertson.