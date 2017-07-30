La Liga Club Make Offer For Newcastle and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis have made an offer of €7m for Montpellier attacking midfielder Ryad Boudebouz, who is also on the radar of Newcastle United and West Ham United.



Montpellier are willing to let the Algeria international leave this summer for the right price and originally slapped a value of €15m on his head.











The Ligue 1 side's stance has softened of late and it has been estimated Boudebouz is valued at between €8m and €10m, though Montpellier will still want to extract as much as possible from a sale.



According to French magazine France Football, Betis have slapped in an offer of €7m for Boudebouz.





Boudebouz also has interest from Newcastle, West Ham, Sampdoria and Bayer Leverkusen, but Betis have shot to the front of the queue for the midfielder's signature .