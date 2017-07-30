XRegister
Inside Futbol

30/07/2017 - 18:42 BST

La Liga Club Make Offer For Newcastle and West Ham Target

 




Real Betis have made an offer of €7m for Montpellier attacking midfielder Ryad Boudebouz, who is also on the radar of Newcastle United and West Ham United. 

Montpellier are willing to let the Algeria international leave this summer for the right price and originally slapped a value of €15m on his head.




The Ligue 1 side's stance has softened of late and it has been estimated Boudebouz is valued at between €8m and €10m, though Montpellier will still want to extract as much as possible from a sale.

According to French magazine France Football, Betis have slapped in an offer of €7m for Boudebouz.
 


Boudebouz also has interest from Newcastle, West Ham, Sampdoria and Bayer Leverkusen, but Betis have shot to the front of the queue for the midfielder's signature.

Betis will now wait to hear from Montpellier if their offer has been accepted, while other sides interested in the midfielder may feel pressure to put up or shut up.

Boudebouz made 33 appearances in Ligue 1 last term and scored eleven goals, providing nine assists.
 