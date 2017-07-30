La Liga Striker Signing Would Blow Leeds United’s Wage Structure Up As Move Claims Rubbished

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk of Leeds United swooping for Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo has been rubbished, with claims signing him would blow the Whites' wage structure to pieces.



Leeds have been linked with a shock bid for the Spanish hitman, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, and it has been reported they have been in touch with Valencia to explore a deal.











Tempting Negredo to drop down to the Championship at Elland Road would be considered a big coup.



And it is one the Whites will not be pulling off as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is little chance of Leeds signing the striker, with his wage demands being something which would blow the wage structure at the club to pieces.





Negredo, who is set to turn 32 years old next month, has signficant experience of English football.