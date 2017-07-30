XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2017 - 12:31 BST

Leeds United Receive Encouragement On Serie A Target

 




Bologna could sell Leeds United target Filip Helander after becoming overloaded with centre-back options. 

The Serie A outfit added another centre-back in the shape of Costa Rica international Giancarlo Gonzalez to the ranks earlier this month and now have a surplus of central defensive players.




As such, Bologna could cash in on Sweden international Helander, according to Italian daily the Corriere di Bologna.

Leeds are claimed to be keen on the player, who could link up with countryman Pontus Jansson in the heart of defence at Elland Road, and will be encouraged by Bologna considering a sale.
 


Until recently, it had been thought Bologna could offload 34-year-old centre-back Daniele Gastaldello, but now Helander appears to be on the chopping block.

Helander, who is ten years younger than Gastaldello, joined Bologna, initially on loan, from Hellas Verona last summer.

The defender is currently an international team-mate of Leeds star Jansson and has won two caps for Sweden so far.
 