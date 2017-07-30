Leeds United Receive Encouragement On Serie A Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna could sell Leeds United target Filip Helander after becoming overloaded with centre-back options.



The Serie A outfit added another centre-back in the shape of Costa Rica international Giancarlo Gonzalez to the ranks earlier this month and now have a surplus of central defensive players.











As such, Bologna could cash in on Sweden international Helander, according to Italian daily the Corriere di Bologna.



Leeds are claimed to be keen on the player, who could link up with countryman Pontus Jansson in the heart of defence at Elland Road, and will be encouraged by Bologna considering a sale.





Until recently, it had been thought Bologna could offload 34-year-old centre-back Daniele Gastaldello, but now Helander appears to be on the chopping block.