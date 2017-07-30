Manchester United Paying Less Than £50m For Nemanja Matic

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are claimed to be paying Chelsea £40m for Nemanja Matic, and not £50m as has been reported.



The Red Devils are closing in on completing the signing of Matic from their Premier League rivals after seeing off interest from Italian champions Juventus.











Manchester United are having to splash the cash for a player who is 28 years old and it has been claimed Matic will cost £50m.



But according to the BBC, Jose Mourinho's men are paying £10m less, with £40m the price for the former Benfica man.





Matic is set to become Mourinho's third signing of the summer following the acquisitions of defender Victor Lindelof and striker Romelu Lukaku .