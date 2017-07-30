XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2017 - 17:06 BST

Manchester United Paying Less Than £50m For Nemanja Matic

 




Manchester United are claimed to be paying Chelsea £40m for Nemanja Matic, and not £50m as has been reported. 

The Red Devils are closing in on completing the signing of Matic from their Premier League rivals after seeing off interest from Italian champions Juventus.




Manchester United are having to splash the cash for a player who is 28 years old and it has been claimed Matic will cost £50m.

But according to the BBC, Jose Mourinho's men are paying £10m less, with £40m the price for the former Benfica man.
 


Matic is set to become Mourinho's third signing of the summer following the acquisitions of defender Victor Lindelof and striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Serbian midfielder will reunite with former Chelsea boss Mourinho at Old Trafford and the deal is expected to be announced as done soon.

Chelsea have been willing to sell Matic since snapping up Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco earlier this summer.
 