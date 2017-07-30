Napoli Stay In Race For Newcastle United Target Orestis Karnezis

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are keeping the door open for a swoop on Udinese for goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis, who is also a target for Newcastle United.



The Serie A side are hunting another goalkeeper and have been pushing to close out a deal with Real Sociedad for shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli.











Real Sociedad are demanding €22m for the goalkeeper and so far have not reached an agreement with Napoli.



As such Napoli are continuing to track other targets and, according to Italian outlet Fantagazzetta, are keeping in touch with Udinese over custodian Karnezis.





It is claimed the Greece international goalkeeper is interested in a switch to Napoli after being pushed out of the starting picture by Simone Scuffet at Udinese.