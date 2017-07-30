No, I’ve Not Had Point To Prove – Rangers Star Josh Windass

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Josh Windass does not feel he has had a point to prove over pre-season, but is hoping the goals he has scored over the summer are enough to push him into Pedro Caixinha's plans for the start of the campaign.



Caixinha named Windass in the starting eleven for Sunday's friendly at Sheffield Wednesday and the midfielder chipped in with a goal as the Gers ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.











Windass has attracted criticism from some Rangers fans due to his performances, but the midfielder insists he has not headed in to pre-season feeling the need to prove a point.



Asked on Rangers TV if he feels he has had a point to prove over pre-season, Windass replied: "No, I don't think so, no."





Windass is unsure whether he has played his way into Caixinha's starting eleven plans, but feels he cannot do more than he has done over pre-season, where he has also managed to hit the back of the net .