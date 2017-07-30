Rosenborg Haven’t Been At Their Best – Former Striker Indicates Warning For Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Harald Brattbakk has warned Celtic that Rosenborg have not been at their best so far this season, indicating there is much room for the Norwegian giants to improve.



Brattbakk's two former clubs met at Celtic Park for the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie last week and played out a 0-0 draw which means the contest is very much in the balance.











Celtic are still widely tipped as being likely to have too much for Rosenborg in the return leg in Norway on Wednesday, but Brattbakk feels his countrymen have not yet hit their best.



The former striker explained that many were surprised Rosenborg were able to draw at Celtic, given their lacklustre domestic form.





" They haven't actually played as well as people would expect", he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme.