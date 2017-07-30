XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/07/2017 - 16:32 BST

Rosenborg Haven’t Been At Their Best – Former Striker Indicates Warning For Celtic

 




Harald Brattbakk has warned Celtic that Rosenborg have not been at their best so far this season, indicating there is much room for the Norwegian giants to improve. 

Brattbakk's two former clubs met at Celtic Park for the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie last week and played out a 0-0 draw which means the contest is very much in the balance.




Celtic are still widely tipped as being likely to have too much for Rosenborg in the return leg in Norway on Wednesday, but Brattbakk feels his countrymen have not yet hit their best.

The former striker explained that many were surprised Rosenborg were able to draw at Celtic, given their lacklustre domestic form.
 


"They haven't actually played as well as people would expect", he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme.

"It surprised a lot of people they came away with such a good result, but also the way they came away with that good result.

"It wasn't a fluke, it was hard work", Brattbakk added.

Rosenborg may expect to hold a fitness advantage over Celtic as they are already well into their Norwegian league campaign.

Currently they top the table with 35 points from 17 games, having lost twice.
 