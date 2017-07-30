This Is Why RB Leipzig Right Not To Sell Naby Keita To Liverpool – Former Bundesliga Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft insists RB Leipzig are not "stupid" for having refused to sell Naby Keita to Liverpool for big money this summer.



Liverpool have been keen to snap up the Guinea international, but RB Leipzig have made clear they will not sell at any price.











Keita is claimed to have a release clause in his contract which will be valid next summer, set at £48m, and Liverpool have been tipped to return to do the deal.



It was put to Fjortoft on Twitter that RB Leipzig are "stupid" not to have accepted a far greater sum from Liverpool this summer.





But the former Bundesliga striker does not agree, arguing RB Leipzig do not need the money from any sale, are keen to make sure they decide their players' futures, and stressing Keita could be a key man in the club's forthcoming Champions League campaign.