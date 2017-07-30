XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/07/2017 - 12:20 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Target Set For Five-Year Deal At Paris Saint-Germain

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Juan Foyth is set to sign a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. 

Mauricio Pochettino had been keen to take the 19-year-old centre-back to north London from Argentine club Estudiantes – but it is PSG who are winning the race.




Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has confirmed that a fee has been agreed with PSG for Foyth, with the French giants set to pay around €10m to take him to Europe.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Foyth is set to put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2022.
 


PSG have been on the lookout for another central defender to draft in as they take care not to deprive Presnel Kimpembe of precious playing time.

Spurs were in pole position to sign Foyth, but PSG midfielder Javier Pastore recommended the defender to the club.

Foyth will be looking to settle into European football and kick on with his development at the Parc des Princes, while also continuing to make an impact at international level, where he has been capped by Argentina's Under-20s.
 