Tottenham Hotspur Target Set For Five-Year Deal At Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham Hotspur target Juan Foyth is set to sign a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.



Mauricio Pochettino had been keen to take the 19-year-old centre-back to north London from Argentine club Estudiantes – but it is PSG who are winning the race.











Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has confirmed that a fee has been agreed with PSG for Foyth, with the French giants set to pay around €10m to take him to Europe.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Foyth is set to put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2022.





PSG have been on the lookout for another central defender to draft in as they take care not to deprive Presnel Kimpembe of precious playing time.