Turkish Giants Send Deal-Maker To Spain To Push Bid For Leeds United Target Alvaro Negredo

Besiktas deal-maker Ahmet Bulut headed to Spain on Sunday to push forward the Black Eagles' swoop for Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo, who has also been linked with Leeds United.



Negredo is surplus to requirements for Valencia coach Marcelino, after he returned to the club following a season-long loan in England with Middlesbrough.











The striker has been offered to a number of clubs and Besiktas are keen to take him to Turkey.



The Super Lig outfit have, according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, sent Bulut to Spain to hold talks with Valencia officials over a deal for Negredo.





It is claimed the situation over a potential transfer will become clear over the coming days .