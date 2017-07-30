XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/07/2017 - 17:27 BST

Turkish Giants Send Deal-Maker To Spain To Push Bid For Leeds United Target Alvaro Negredo

 




Besiktas deal-maker Ahmet Bulut headed to Spain on Sunday to push forward the Black Eagles' swoop for Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo, who has also been linked with Leeds United. 

Negredo is surplus to requirements for Valencia coach Marcelino, after he returned to the club following a season-long loan in England with Middlesbrough.




The striker has been offered to a number of clubs and Besiktas are keen to take him to Turkey.

The Super Lig outfit have, according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, sent Bulut to Spain to hold talks with Valencia officials over a deal for Negredo.
 


It is claimed the situation over a potential transfer will become clear over the coming days.

Negredo has been linked with a return to England with Leeds, but it is unclear whether the striker will drop into second tier football and whether the Whites can meet his wage demands.

A move to Besiktas though would mean Champions League football for Negredo in the new season as the Black Eagles won the Turkish Super Lig title last term.
 