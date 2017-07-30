West Ham Supremo Retweets Flattering Comparison With Manchester United Owners

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United supremo David Gold has retweeted a flattering comparison between his own reign at the London Stadium and Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family.



Gold has attracted his fair share of criticism for his time as co-owner at West Ham, with fans taking different positions on his time running the Hammers.











A Manchester United fan on Twitter dubbed Gold "the most awesome owner in the Premier League", something which led to a quick response from a West Ham supporter.



The Hammers fan shot back saying: "Try having him owning your club, you wouldn't think that for long mate."





The Manchester United fan replied and Gold was quick to retweet, with the Red Devils fan writing: "Well, we have the Glazers. They have taken £300m out of the club since they bought us 12 years ago."