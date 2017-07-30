West Ham Supremo Retweets Flattering Comparison With Manchester United Owners

West Ham United supremo David Gold has retweeted a flattering comparison between his own reign at the London Stadium and Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family.
Gold has attracted his fair share of criticism for his time as co-owner at West Ham, with fans taking different positions on his time running the Hammers.
A Manchester United fan on Twitter dubbed Gold "the most awesome owner in the Premier League", something which led to a quick response from a West Ham supporter.
The Hammers fan shot back saying: "Try having him owning your club, you wouldn't think that for long mate."
The Manchester United fan replied and Gold was quick to retweet, with the Red Devils fan writing: "Well, we have the Glazers. They have taken £300m out of the club since they bought us 12 years ago."
Gold has overseen a transfer window for West Ham which has been deemed positive by many Hammers fans this summer.
West Ham have brought in England goalkeeper Joe Hart, experienced full-back Pablo Zabaleta, forward Marko Arnautovic and striker Javier Hernandez.
The Hammers struggled to live up to expectations last season and Gold will be hoping to see his side make a quick start to the new campaign, which ironically opens with a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on 13th August.