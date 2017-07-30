Would You Say Same About Philippe Coutinho – Former Bundesliga Striker Challenges Liverpool Fans On Naby Keita

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has challenged Liverpool fans over their views about RB Leipzig needing to let Naby Keita leave.



RB Leipzig have slammed the door on selling Keita to Liverpool this summer, despite the Reds being willing to pay big money for the Guinea midfielder and claims the player himself is keen to move to Anfield.











Some Liverpool fans have argued that RB Leipzig should let Keita leave if he desires the move, but Fjortoft indicated the very same fans would take a different view if the boot was on the other foot.



With Philippe Coutinho wanted by Barcelona, Fjortoft thinks the same fans would not be calling for Liverpool to sell if the Brazilian wanted to leave for the Camp Nou.





The former striker wrote on Twitter: " Keita should be given permission to leave, because he wants to leave. Fans say.