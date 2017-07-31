XRegister
31/07/2017 - 13:43 BST

Arsenal and Everton Receive Boost As Serie A Giants Cool Interest In Target

 




Inter have cooled interest in Arsenal and Everton target Jakub Jankto as they focus on other options. 

A number of sides are keen to snap up the Udinese midfielder following his fine performances in Serie A last season and his agent has admitted his client is a man in demand this summer.




Inter are admirers of Jankto, but according to Italian outlet FCInterNews, the club's interest has cooled as they look at other targets.

It is claimed that clubs outside Italy have put more lucrative offers in the midfielder's direction, chief amongst them clubs from England.
 


But Udinese have no desire to sell Jankto this summer and are confident that he would only leave on their terms as he is under contract until 2021.

Jankto has hit the accelerator on his development over the last 12 months and earned his first senior Czech Republic cap earlier this year, while his international cap collection has now swelled to four.

Inter scouted the midfielder throughout much of last season.
 