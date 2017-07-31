Arsenal Asking Price For Lucas Perez Becomes Clear Amid Newcastle United Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are asking £13.4m for Newcastle United target Lucas Perez.



The Gunners snapped the Spaniard up from Deportivo La Coruna last summer following a productive season in La Liga, but Arsene Wenger handed the striker little in the way of first team chances last term.











Perez is looking for the exit door at the Emirates Stadium and Deportivo have already put in an offer of £8m to take him back to Spain.



The striker has also been linked with a switch to Newcastle, where Rafael Benitez is shopping for increased attacking options.





According to the Chronicle, Arsenal want £13.4m in order to sell Perez.