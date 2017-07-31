Barcelona Yet To Start Negotiations With Liverpool For Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are yet to start negotiations with Liverpool in their attempts to snare Philippe Coutinho away from Merseyside this summer.



With Neymar seemingly on his way out of Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, the Catalan giants are shifting their focus towards strengthening their squad in the final month of the transfer window.











Coutinho is one of the top names on Barcelona’s agenda for the next month and they have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to lay down the groundwork for their move.



An agreement over a contract is already in place with the player and Coutinho is believed to have told Jurgen Klopp that he wants to leave Liverpool for Barcelona this summer.





However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are yet to open talks with Liverpool as they look to convince the reluctant Reds to part ways with the Brazil midfielder.

Liverpool have been clear about not wanting to sell the 25-year-old this summer and have reportedly slapped a prohibitive asking price of around €150m on the player.



Barcelona are in no mood to spend that kind of money on Coutinho and are looking to get a deal over the line for around the €80m figure.



More Barcelona officials are expected descend on England in the coming days and they are expected to table their first official offer this week.

