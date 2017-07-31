XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/07/2017 - 11:26 BST

Best Left-Back In World – Juventus Coach Shuts Door On Chelsea For Alex Sandro

 




Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that Chelsea target Alex Sandro won’t be leaving the club this summer.

The 26-year-old Brazilian full-back has been high on Antonio Conte’s wishlist of players he wants to add to his Premier League winning squad in the summer transfer window.




Juventus have already rejected two big money offers from Chelsea over the last month, but the Blues are yet to give up on the chase and are expected to return with an improved bid in the last month of window.

The Italian champions have maintained that Sandro is not for sale and Allegri also read from the same hymn sheet when he stressed that the defender, who he feels is one of the best full-backs in the game, won’t be going anywhere in the summer.
 


He was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “Alex Sandro is a brilliant Juventus player and he won’t be moving from here.  

“He has improved since he joined the club and still has scope for more improvements.

“I think alongside Marcelo, he is best left-back in the world.”

Sandro has been keeping his options open going into the last month of the window and is yet to respond to Juventus’ offer of a new contract.
 